Greene went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
Greene has hit the ground running since returning from the injured list Saturday, going 4-for-9 with two walks and the home run. He's now batting a robust .305 this season, and if he stays healthy and the power picks up in the second half, the 22-year-old could be in line for a huge fantasy performance.
