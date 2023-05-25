Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Greene continued his strong month, as he's now batting .373 in May with three home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 19 games. He seems locked into the third spot in Detroit's lineup, and the young outfielder has the talent to keep producing strong numbers the rest of the way.