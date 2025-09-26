Greene went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Greene went deep for the second time in his last three games and helped the Tigers move into a tie with Cleveland atop the AL Central. The talented young outfielder now has 36 home runs this season, which is tied for ninth most in the majors. Greene's 111 RBI are also good for fifth in all of baseball, and his breakout offensive campaign will have him rocketing up fantasy draft boards in 2026.