Greene went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old helped break the game open with a two-run shot off Brandon Pfaadt in the fifth inning, one of three Detroit long balls in the frame. Greene has been struggling to find his swing since the All-Star break -- even with Tuesday's huge performance, he's slashing just .200/.217/378 over the last 11 games with a 1:19 BBK -- so this breakout could be a sign he's heating up again. He's already established new career highs with 26 homers and 84 RBI through 106 contests on the season.