Greene is getting promoted from Triple-A Toledo and will be in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

One of the top prospects in the game, Greene will be taking the place of Austin Meadows, who is headed to the COVID-19 injured list. Greene missed the first couple months of the year with an injury and is hitting .291/.350/.418 with one home run and three steals over his last 55 at-bats. While Meadows' absence should be brief, Greene may still be up for good, getting playing time over players like Willi Castro, Robbie Grossman and Victor Reyes.