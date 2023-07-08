Greene (fibula) is serving as the DH and batting second in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Greene hasn't appeared in an MLB game since May 30 due to a stress fracture in his left fibula but will make his return Saturday. He was off to a strong start with a .296/.362/.443 slash line across 52 games. The Tigers may ease Greene back into action at first, possibly with more starts as the DH, though he should work his way back into the outfield soon.