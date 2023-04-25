Greene isn't starting Tuesday against the Brewers.
Greene will take a seat Tuesday as fellow lefty Eric Lauer starts on the mound for Milwaukee. Matt Vierling will start in center field in Greene's place, moving Kerry Carpenter into right field and Miguel Cabrera in as Detroit's DH.
