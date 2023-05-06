After entering the game as a defensive replacement, Greene went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Greene didn't start with St. Louis sending out lefty Jordan Montgomery, but the outfielder entered in the fifth inning and still made a big impact. The 22-year-old is now batting .256 this year with 11 RBI and 17 runs scored across 31 games. Greene hasn't truly broken out yet, but he's played well for his age, and bigger stat lines could be ahead as he continues to settle in at the MLB level.