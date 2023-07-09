Greene went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

After missing a little more than a month due to a stress fracture in his left fibula, Greene returned without missing a beat. The strong effort pushed his average above .300 as he continues to enjoy a breakout campaign in his second MLB season. Greene is starting again Sunday, and after serving as the DH in his Saturday return, the youngster will shift back to center field. Assuming he stays healthy, he should find himself in center most days moving forward.