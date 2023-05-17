Greene went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

This was Greene's second three-hit game in a row and he's been locked in all month, as he's now batting a scorching .412 in May. The outfielder only has one home run in the month and three all season, but if he keeps hitting like this, fantasy managers won't mind. And if the power does come around, the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old.