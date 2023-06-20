Greene (fibula) did some straight-line running on the field Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Greene was still wearing an air cast to protect the stress fracture in his left fibula and wasn't going all-out with his sprints. It's a nice step in the young outfielder's rehab nonetheless. There still doesn't appear to be a clear timetable for Greene's return to action.
