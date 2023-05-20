Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.
Greene has been locked in this month, as he's now slashing .418/.458/.636 in 14 May games with two home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored. The young outfielder seems to be breaking out in his second MLB season, and fantasy managers should just enjoy the ride.
