Greene went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Greene and Spencer Torkelson went a combined 6-for-8 from the third and fourth spots in the order. The two youngsters have a ton of potential, and if they both heat up at the same time, they should be able to tally impressive counting stats as the key pieces of Detroit's offense. Greene showed some flashes during his MLB debut in 2022, and the outfielder could be ready for a step forward in 2023.