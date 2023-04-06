Greene went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Astros. He also stole a base.

Greene extended his hitting streak to four games and he's now batting .348 this season. The speedy outfielder also recorded his first triple and first stolen base of the year. Greene has all the tools, and the rebuilding Tigers should give him plenty of playing time, so the ingredients are there for a breakout in 2023.