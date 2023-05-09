Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Guardians. He also stole a base.

Greene showed off his full bag of tricks Monday, registering his third double and fourth stolen base of the season. The young outfielder is now batting .269, and while he's still looking to get his power stroke going with only three home runs, he's showing positive signs in his sophomore campaign. That's particularly true on the bases, as Greene only had one steal last year in five attempts.