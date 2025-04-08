Madden (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After sustaining a right rotator cuff strain in spring training, Madden was placed on the 15-day injured list shortly before Opening Day and then transferred to the 60-day IL a day later when Detroit needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. As a result of the transaction, Madden won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut with the Tigers until late May, though the fact that he's already been cleared for mound work suggests he could be ready for activation at that time. Once he completes multiple bullpen sessions and faces live hitters without issue, Madden will embark on a rehab assignment that could last for the entirety of the 30-day window, as the Tigers presumably want him to build up as a starter. It's unclear if he'll have a rotation spot available for him with the big club once he's activated, however.