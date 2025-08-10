Perez (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Perez will be on the bench for the first time since July 27 after he was forced out in the fifth inning of Saturday's 7-4 loss when he fouled a ball off of his right foot. He was fortunate to escape the incident with little more than a bruise, and manager A.J. Hinch said that Perez is already feeling better and could be available as a pinch hitter Sunday, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Javier Baez will cover center field in Perez's stead Sunday.