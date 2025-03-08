Perez (back) plans to play in Monday's spring training game against the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
While he has missed close to a week of action with lower-back tightness, Perez is said to be feeling "great." All indications are that he will be back in short order and ready to serve in a utility role come Opening Day.
