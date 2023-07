Perez was promoted from Double-A Toledo to Triple-A Erie on Sunday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Perez began the 2023 campaign on the injured list but returned to full health in early April and slashed .275/.357/.380 with six homers, 56 runs, 28 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 75 Double-A games. He'll now have an opportunity to showcase his talents at the Triple-A level.