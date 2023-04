Perez (back) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday and transfereed from Triple-A Toledo to Double-A Erie, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Perez has had very little trouble against minor-league pitching in his career thus far, slashing .307/.374/.533 over 171 plate appearances in Double-A last season. If he can carry that success into 2023, there's a good chance he makes his Triple-A debut at some point this summer.