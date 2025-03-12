Perez (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The expectation was that Perez would return to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out for over a week due to lower-back tightness. However, the 25-year-old remains out, and it's fair to question at this point whether Perez will have enough time to get ready for the start of the season. Opening Day is just over two weeks away and Perez has logged only 14 at-bats this spring.