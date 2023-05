McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

McKinstry paced Detroit's offense from the top of the order, chipping in his fourth home run and eighth stolen base of the season. The utility player has become a regular leadoff option for the Tigers and has responded with a .291 batting average. As long as he's hitting first most days, McKinstry could have some fantasy value in deeper leagues.