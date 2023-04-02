McKinstry may play in most matchups against righties with Jonathan Schoop mostly only facing lefties, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said Schoop would play "sporadically" against righties, so it sounds like McKinstry will be the more regular choice in those matchups. That gives the latter the strong side of the platoon and a chance at more playing time, though McKinstry hasn't done much at the plate during his MLB career, so he's probably still a fringe fantasy option at this point.