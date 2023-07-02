McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

McKinstry put the Tigers ahead with his 10th-inning blast off Pierce Johnson, and Alex Lange was able to preserve the lead. McKinstry had gone 18 games without a homer and 30 contests without a steal entering Saturday. He's up to six long balls, 11 thefts, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple while slashing .248/.333/.381 over 260 plate appearances. He remains the Tigers' preferred leadoff option versus right-handed pitchers, a role he's held for a majority of the season.