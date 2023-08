McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

McKinstry now has hits in three straight games and seven of his last eight appearances. The utility man is still only batting .243 overall, though that's a significant improvement from the .199 mark he posted with the Cubs and Dodgers last season. McKinstry's versatility makes him useful for the Tigers but he's typically not the most exciting fantasy option.