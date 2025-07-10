McKinstry went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

While Detroit's offense didn't really get rolling in this one, McKinstry managed to continue his strong July. The utility player is batting .310 this month with five extra-base hits in nine games. Overall, McKinstry is batting .286 with a robust .826 OPS, and he's been a pleasant surprise from an offensive standpoint for the surging Tigers.