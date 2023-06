McKinstry will sit Saturday against the Twins.

McKinstry has been used in a strict platoon for much of the year, so he'll sit Saturday with lefty Brent Headrick expected to provide the bulk innings behind right-handed opener Jose De Leon. McKinstry got off to a strong start this season, slashing .288/.400/.432 through the end of May, but he's hit just .132/.148/.226 thus far in June. Matt Vierling starts in right field in his absence.