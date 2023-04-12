McKinstry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Though manager A.J. Hinch said a week and a half ago that McKinstry would get the bulk of the playing time at second base over Jonathan Schoop, the Tigers already appear to be pulling the plug on that plan. The lefty-hitting McKinstry has now been left out of the lineup for three straight games -- all against right-handed starting pitchers -- after opening his time in Detroit with a .158/.200/.158 slash line in 20 plate appearances. Schoop started at the keystone Sunday and Tuesday, but both he and McKinstry will be on the bench Wednesday with Nick Maton getting a look at the position.