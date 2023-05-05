site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Out against lefty
McKinstry isn't in the Tigers' lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis.
With Jordan Montgomery set to start Friday for the Cardinals, the left-handed bat of McKinstry will begin the game in the dugout. Jonathan Schoop will take over at second base and bat sixth.
