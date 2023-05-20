McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.
Getting the start at third base and hitting leadoff, the utility infielder set the tone for the night by driving the fifth pitch he saw from Jake Irvin the other way and over the wall in left-center field for the first of the Tigers' four home runs. McKinstry snapped a 20-game homer drought in the process, but he's been a solid addition to Detroit's lineup this season and is slashing .278/.426/.361 through 14 games in May.