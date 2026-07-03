Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Two hits, two runs in loss

McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

While it's been a struggle overall this season for McKinstry, he is showing some signs of life lately. Over his last 12 games, the utility player is batting .304 with an .812 OPS, six RBI and eight runs scored. McKinstry's season batting average and OPS are a much more unsightly .199 and .577, respectively. The veteran is seeing fairly regular playing time at shortstop for the Tigers, so if he can keep up his recent performance, he may be able to lift his depleted fantasy value after a rough start to the year.