McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

McKinstry has reached safely in 15 of his past 16 starts, including back-to-back multi-hit games. Since May 8, he's slashing .358/.500/.509 with five RBI, six stolen bases and 12 runs scored. McKinstry was once viewed as a top prospect for the Dodgers, but he struggled to make an impact in limited action with Los Angeles and had a similar situation with the Cubs last year. However, Detroit has given the 28-year-old a prominent, everyday spot at the top of the order, and McKinstry has responded with quality all-around play.