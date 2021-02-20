Short arrived at Tigers' camp Saturday and participated in fielding drills,Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Short, Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera were among the handful of position players to arrive early with full-squad workouts not scheduled to begin until Monday. Short came to the Tigers last August in the deal that sent Cameron Maybin to the Cubs. The 25-year-old will likely begin the year at Triple-A Toledo, but he could get a call up at some point due to his defensive versatility in the infield.