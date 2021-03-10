Shortcode="annotation" data-id="306" data-text="Tigers" data-canon="Detroit Tigers" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="DET">Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Short (head) is away from the team due to COVID-19 protocols, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Short had been dealing with a head injury after being hit in the head Thursday but checked out fine afterward. Although Hinch didn't provide specifics regarding his absence due to COVID-19 protocols, he said that Short didn't violate any rules. It's not yet clear when he could return.