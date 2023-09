Short went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Short put up the first run of the contest in the fifth inning, swatting a solo shot to left field off Clarke Schmidt. The shortstop hit three long balls over his first 29 at-bats this season but has gone deep just three times across 76 at-bats since. Short had been struggling prior to Thursday, going 2-for-23 with no RBI over his previous 14 games while working mostly in a bench role.