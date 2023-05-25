Short went 1-for-1 with a walk, a three-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Short pinch-hit for Akil Baddoo in the sixth inning when Kansas City turned to lefty Josh Taylor. Short made the decision pay off, as he launched his second home run of the season with two runners on to put the Tigers up 4-1. The utility infielder is now batting .280 with a .939 OPS through 16 games, but he's unlikely to be a regular fantasy contributor unless he starts to see more playing time.