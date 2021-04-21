Short was recalled from the Tigers' alternate training site Wednesday.
Short can play second base and shortstop -- two positions that are typically occupied by Niko Goodrum and Willi Castro, so it will be interesting to see how he gets deployed. Renato Nunez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, so there will also be at-bats available at designated hitter. The 25-year-old hit .211/.338/.414 with a 13.1 percent walk rate and 31.3 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A with the Cubs in 2019.