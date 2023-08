Short went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates. He also stole a base.

Short didn't enter the contest until the fourth inning, when he pinch hit for Akil Baddoo. He wasted no time making an impact, driving in two on a single in his first at-bat. Short still profiles as more of a utility player at this point who can't be counted on for a consistent fantasy impact, which is reflected in his .673 OPS across 72 games.