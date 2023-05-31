Short will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Short will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, and after producing a 1.012 OPS over the past four contests, he looks like he'll stick around in a near-everyday role while he's swinging a hot bat and while the Tigers deal with a host of injuries. With outfielders Riley Greene (fibula) and Matt Vierling (back) both landing on the 10-day injured list within the past two days, Zach McKinstry is expected to see more time in right field moving forward, opening up room in the infield for Short. The 28-year-old Short will likely rotate between second and third base, with his position depending on whether Nick Maton is included in the lineup on a given day.