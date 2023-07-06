Short will start at second base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Short will pick up his third consecutive start at second base after reaching base twice in seven plate appearances in the first two games of the series with Oakland. Though his playing time has been trending up of late, Short will likely find himself as one of the odd men out of the lineup by the weekend, when Detroit is expected to get two regulars back from the injured list in Akil Baddoo (quadriceps) and Riley Greene (fibula).