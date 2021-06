Short is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Short started each of the Tigers' previous three games at shortstop, going 2-for-8 with a home run, double and a walk. Harold Castro will get the nod at the position in Monday's series opener, but Short could at least be part of a timeshare while the Tigers await the return of top option Niko Goodrum (finger) from the injured list.