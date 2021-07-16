site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Zack Short: Hits bench for afternoon game
Short will not be in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Short sits after starting nine straight games to end the first half, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Niko Goodrum starts at shortstop in his absence.
