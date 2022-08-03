The Shortcode="annotation" data-id="306" data-text="Tigers" data-canon="Detroit Tigers" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="DET">Tigers optioned Short to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Short's stay with the Tigers lasted just one day, with the 27-year-old going unused in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Twins. He'll be replaced on the active roster by Daz Cameron, who was recalled from Toledo to bolster the Tigers' outfield depth after Robbie Grossman was shipped to Atlanta earlier this week.