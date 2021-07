Short is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The shortstop launched a three-run home run Monday but has gone 0-for-13 in four games since. Short has played 17 games this season and is hitting .196 with a pair of homers and eight RBI. He's also drawn 13 walks. Niko Goodrum will start at shortstop and bat seventh Saturday.