Short was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site following Saturday's loss to the Royals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Short was called up by the Tigers on Wednesday and went 1-for-5 with two walks and three strikeouts while appearing in three games. However, he'll now be removed from the major-league roster to make room for Miguel Cabrera (biceps), who will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.