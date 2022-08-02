site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-zack-short-summoned-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Zack Short: Summoned from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Short was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
Short was optioned to Triple-A late last month, but he will rejoin the Tigers on the heels of the moves they made the last couple days. He figures to fill a utility role for the big club.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read