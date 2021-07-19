site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-zack-short-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Zack Short: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Short isn't starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Short had started in each of the last three games, and he went 1-for-10 with a run and five strikeouts during that time. Harold Castro will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read