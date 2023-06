Short went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Royals.

Despite batting ninth, Short played a key offensive role in the win. The utility infielder entered the game mired in a 1-for-14 slump, but he bounced back in a big way and is now batting .271 for the season. Short is just a career .180 hitter, however, so it remains to be seen if he can keep up this level of success the rest of the way.