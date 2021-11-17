Story officially declined the Rockies' $18.4 million qualifying offer Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
As anticipated, Story will now become a free agent and should be one of the most sought-after hitters on the open market in a deep shortstop class. Story's fantasy outlook could be affected significantly by what team he ultimately signs with, but regardless of where he lands, he'll likely be headed for a downgrade in his projected batting average and power output while he moves on from the friendly hitting confines of Coors Field.