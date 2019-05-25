Baddoo will have reconstructive elbow surgery and the hope is that he is ready for spring training in 2020, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He suffered a left elbow strain earlier in the month, and unfortunately his 2019 season will largely amount to a lost year. Baddoo's dynasty stock had been trending down before the injury, as he was hitting .214/.290/.393 with four home runs, six steals and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 29 games with High-A Fort Myers. His stock won't rebound until early next season at the earliest, so it's reasonable to cut bait in many dynasty leagues.